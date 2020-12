Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'

Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal.

The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals with thecomfortable win at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has not seen his side win adomestic game since November 1.