Linton South Vermillion

The linton boys basketball team put a 18-game winning streak dating back to last season on the line tuesday... the 2a, second ranked miners visited south vermillion... lucas husselman with the nice take...look at the spin move for a south vermillion hoop...he had 12..

The hot shooting of anthony garzolini kept the wildcats in this one in the first quarter...he hit four three's in the game and three came in the opening quarter... end of the first miners with the steal and what a finish by lincoln hale....the isu signee led linton with 25 points... that hoop started a 15-nothing run that blew this game open...second quarter...joey hart with the easy hoop....hart went for 17.... linton stay perfect on the season, they win 72-51...the