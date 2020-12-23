D’Iberville alum and MSU WR Jaden Walley racking up postseason awards
D’Iberville alum and MSU WR Jaden Walley racking up postseason awards
D’Iberville alum Jaden Walley getting all kinds of recognition today for his banner freshman season at Mississippi State.
Tied for the n-f-l lead i- sacks.- - d'iberville alum jaden walley - getting all kinds of- recognition,- today... for his banner freshma- season, at mississippi state.
- the first-year wide receiver wa- first named to the freshman - all s-e-c team... and was later- tabbed second-team freshman - all-america... by the athletic.- in 20-20... walley's 48 - receptions rank third - nationally, - among true freshman... to go- along with two touchdowns.- he also broke a pair of m-s-u - freshman records... with- 691 yards, in a season... and - 176 yards, in a single game...- which - came against rival ole miss.- he's the first m-s-u freshman - wideout to receive any kind - of national post-season - honors... since 1980.