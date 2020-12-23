D’Iberville alum and MSU WR Jaden Walley racking up postseason awards

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago

d'iberville alum jaden walley - getting all kinds of- recognition,- today... for his banner freshma- season, at mississippi state.

- the first-year wide receiver wa- first named to the freshman - all s-e-c team... and was later- tabbed second-team freshman - all-america... by the athletic.- in 20-20... walley's 48 - receptions rank third - nationally, - among true freshman... to go- along with two touchdowns.- he also broke a pair of m-s-u - freshman records... with- 691 yards, in a season... and - 176 yards, in a single game...- which - came against rival ole miss.- he's the first m-s-u freshman - wideout to receive any kind - of national post-season - honors... since 1980.