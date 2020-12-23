Global  
 

High School Girls Basketball: Homestead, Norwell pick up home wins

Video Credit: WFFT
High School Girls Basketball: Homestead, Norwell pick up home winsHomestead and Norwell picked up victories at home on Tuesday night.

63-60 win... speaking of homestead... the spartan girls also in action tonight... they're at home hosting 8-1 goshen... first quarter was the ayanna patterson show... first... she tickles the twine on the elbow jumper...then... off the inbounds... she gets the bucket to drop... nine of her team-high 21 coming in the first..

Homestead up 11-8 after one...second quarter... back comes goshen... brynn shoup-hill buries the trey from the top of the arc..

Game-high 22 for the dayton commit..

We're all tied...but homestead had answers all night... ali stephens... pure from distance... she added 17....homestead hangs on to win 50-46... down to ossian we go... 3a number two norwell hosting warsaw at the castle tonight... pick it up in the third quarter... norwell up and adding on to it... they get a reload off the kaylee fuelling miss... and maiah shelton does not miss..

Three ball puts the knights up 12...warsaw would answer... bailie stephens... gets the short jumper to drop..

Team-high 10 from her..

That snaps a five and a half minute scoring drought..next trip down the floor... stephens finds kacilyn krebs..

She hits from the long line... lead back inside single digits...but they could just never quite catch up to the knights..

Shelton again from distance...game high 21 from the future bethel pilot... as norwell wins again..

They move to 9-0




