2 dead after gas leakage at IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj

At least two people died after a gas leakage reported at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on December 23.

15 employees of IFFCO plant at Phoolpur fallen ill following gas leakage, admitted to hospital.

The gas leakage has been stopped now and the plant unit in Phulpur has been closed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and ordered to investigate the reasons of the incident.

More details are awaited.