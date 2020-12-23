2 dead after gas leakage at IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 22, Additional DG of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Anand Sharma spoke on cold waves. Sharma said, "We are expecting dense fog in morning at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. We expect dry weather conditions in North West region and plains. Cold wave conditions would continue at isolated places in East UP." "The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR would be in the range of 4-5 degrees Celsius and maximum would be around 21-22 degrees Celsius. We are expecting moderate fog in the morning and dry weather conditions in Delhi-NCR," he added.
Five people were charred to death on December 22 after their car caught fire on colliding with a tanker truck carrying diesel on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Police informed that the truck took a wrong turn while moving at a high speed, following which the car heading to Lucknow from Agra collided with it. The occupants of the car got trapped inside it after the crash because of its central lock system. The fire brigade was called in, but by the time the fire was controlled, all five occupants of the car were badly burnt. The truck driver fled the scene after the crash. Watch the full video for more.
Dense fog enveloped Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on December 20. It led to low visibility at the railway station area. Fog delayed train services at the Varanasi railway station leaving passengers stranded for hours. Similar situation of fog was observed in UP's Prayagraj today.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 20 inspected a night shelter in Gorakhpur. He inspected the night shelter and reviewed the preparations. Uttar Pradesh meteorological department issued an 'orange alert' regarding the cold wave condition in various parts of the state including Gorakhpur.
At least four people died after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Five to six people have been admitted to hospital for treatment. Team of officials has reached Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits after receiving information about the deaths. "We've been informed about 4 deaths, and 5-6 people are admitted in hospital. Probe is on," said Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami.