Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:58s - Published
President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill

President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports President Trump said the $600 stimulus checks for Americans just isn't enough.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump said he wants Congress to amend the coronavirus relief bill to raise the amount of stimulus checks to $2,000 and eliminate certain...

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday not to sign a $892-billion coronavirus relief bill...
Upworthy - Published

Trump Wants Congress to Amend COVID-19 Relief Bill

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants Congress to amend the coronavirus relief bill to raise...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphCBS NewsEurasia Review


Covid relief bill "unsuitable" and demands Congress add bigger stimulus payments

President Donald Trump, in a stunning Tuesday night tweet, called the $900 billion Covid relief bill...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Cuomo: This is a very bad situation President is creating [Video]

Cuomo: This is a very bad situation President is creating

President Donald Trump signaled he will not sign the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress unless it amends the massive spending legislation. CNN’s Chris Cuomo has more.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 08:11Published
'He's been missing in action': Schiff reacts to Trump pushback on Covid-19 bill [Video]

'He's been missing in action': Schiff reacts to Trump pushback on Covid-19 bill

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacts after President Donald Trump signaled he may veto the Covid-19 relief bill recently passed by Congress.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:30Published
Biden asking for additional COVID relief [Video]

Biden asking for additional COVID relief

Biden is calling on more coronavirus relief from Washington when he takes office.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:17Published