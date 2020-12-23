President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports President Trump said the $600 stimulus checks for Americans just isn't enough.
Cuomo: This is a very bad situation President is creatingPresident Donald Trump signaled he will not sign the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress unless it amends the massive spending legislation. CNN’s Chris Cuomo has more.
'He's been missing in action': Schiff reacts to Trump pushback on Covid-19 billRep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacts after President Donald Trump signaled he may veto the Covid-19 relief bill recently passed by Congress.
Biden asking for additional COVID reliefBiden is calling on more coronavirus relief from Washington when he takes office.