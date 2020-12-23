Saints hosting Vikings in rare Christmas game

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

Weird things seem to happen with the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings so it’s only fitting that the two teams would line up on one of the most rare days in the history of the NFL calendar.

- - - "you just have to enjoy it.

You- have to - enjoy it.

It's tough being away- from your family on the - - - - holidays, especially when you - have little ones that don't - really understand why you've go- to be away.

But you just- have to enjoy it, just to be- able to be a part of this game- is a blessing.

And when - - - - you're growing up, you're - looking at these games on - holidays and just wanting to be- there and when you have the - opportunity to be here and- playing in them, you definitely- have to appreciate it and take- it all in and just not take it- for granted."

- christmas football kicks off, a- - - - 3-30 p-m friday... from the - mercedes-benz superdome... on - w-x-x-v on fox.

- - saints sending five players to- the pro bowl... a game that - won't - be played, due to covid-19... - but the recognition still count- just the- same.

- starting with alvin kamara... - his fourth straight selection,- to- start his career... and the onl- other running backs to- do that, in the last 40 years..- adrian peterson... ricky- watters... emmitt smith... and- barry sanders... not bad.

- two on the offensive line - getting the nod... those being- terron armstead and andrus- peat... and then the only saint- starter cam jordan... plus- marshon lattimore, on the - back end.

- notable snubs being de-mario- davis... and trey hendrickson..- who's tied for the