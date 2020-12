Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published 5 minutes ago

Skier Crashes on Snow-Ramp While Attempting 360-Degree Long Jump Over it

This guy attempted a skiing trick by performing a 360-degree long jump over a snow-ramp.

Unfortunately, he lost his balance while jumping and tumbled downhill on the ramp's slope.

One of his skis fell out during the crash.