Local cafe provides vegan bags for families in need

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Southern Vegan Soul Cafe in Macon, is providing vegan optional bags for families in need.

Southern vegan soul cafe on vineville avenue is giving out bags of vegan option food to families who want a change in their lifestyle.

They'll give them out next tuesday at 5:30.

The owners say they want to educate anyone looking to make a change in their diet.

Well when we first started no one really knew what vegan was, so it's all about educating the community and let them know that, that's what they need,