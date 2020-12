Health Headlines - 12-22-20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:58s - Published 2 minutes ago Health Headlines - 12-22-20 More than 614K covid-19 vaccines have been administered thus far, but there is a Coronavirus mutation that is showing up in the UK and possibly other countries. Women who are at the end of their pregnancy with Coronavirus are likely not to share the virus with their baby. 0

