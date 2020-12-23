Evansville Restaurant Fined For Labor Violations

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 days ago

New tonight at nine --- an evansville restaurant owner ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages federal investigators say the owners of los tres caminos restaurant on north 41 in evansville violated the fair labor standard's act.

An investigation found --- the restaurant failed to pay employees for overtime -- it includes servers-- and kitchen workers-- some of whom were given a flat weekly salary-- but worked more than 40 hours per week the owners-- now must pay more than three hundred and seventeen thousand dollars to make up for it... plus -- an additional 18 thousand dollars in civil penalties...beca use the company was busted for identical violations in the past...