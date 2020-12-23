J&K local body polls: Gupkar alliance sweeps Kashmir, BJP wins big in Jammu | Oneindia News

Global  
 

The Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has won nine of 20 districts in the first local polls in Jammu and Kashmir since it lost its special status and was turned into a Union Territory last year.

In the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K, regional parties surged ahead in Kashmir while the BJP kept an upper hand in the Jammu region.

In Jammu province, the BJP won 71 seats, while the Gupkar Alliance won 35.

The Congress managed to win 17 seats.

In Kashmir, the Farooq Abdullah-led alliance got 72 seats, the BJP won 3, and the Congress got 10.

