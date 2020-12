Green Bay organization seeks donations to serve nearly 500 Christmas meals to community

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:43s - Published 2 minutes ago

But with hundreds of meals to serve, she says the financial need for the event is still tremendous.

Denise Mcfarlin and Four Winds Ministries of Green Bay are slated to host its annual free Christmas meal on Friday.

MAKE A HUGE IMPACT.IT REALLY JUST COSTS25 DOLLARS TO FEED AFAMILY OF FOUR.DENISE MCFARLINAND FOUR WINDSMINISTRIES OF GREENBAY ARE SLATED TOHOST ITS ANNUALFREE CHRISTMASMEAL ON FRIDAY.

BUTWITH HUNDREDS OFMEALS TO SERVE,MCFARLIN SAYS THEFINANCIAL NEED FORTHE EVENT ISTREMENDOUS.THIS EVENT IS NOT YETFUNDED.

WE HAVEPURCHASED FOOD FOR500 PEOPLE AND WE'REFAR SHORT OF OURFINANCIAL GOAL TOPAY FOR THAT.FOUR WINDSMINISTRIES IS ASKINGFOR ANY FINANCIALHELP IT CAN GET TOPAY FOR THE MEALS.I HONESTLY CAN'TTELL YOU HOW MANYMEALS WE WILLSERVE ON FRIDAY.

IKNOW THAT I WILLGET PHONE CALLSRIGHT UP UNTIL NOONON FRIDAY.AND SPRING LAKECHURCH INDOWNTOWN GREENBAY, WHERE THEEVENT IS HELD, SAYSIT ISN'T JUST ABOUTSERVING FOOD.IT'S MORE SO THEHOPE.

LIKE A PLACEWHERE PEOPLE CANCOME ANDEXPERIENCE THEHOPE BEHINDCHRISTMAS AND THEHOPE THAT THEREARE PEOPLE IN THECOMMUNITY THATLOVE THEM AND CAREFOR THEM.BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC, THEMINISTRY IS SET TOSERVE NEARLY TWICEAS MANY PEOPLE ASLAST YEAR AT 500.WE HAVE MANYELDERLY AND SHUTINS THAT WE AREDELIVERING TO THISYEAR.

BUT ALSOWE'VE HEARD FROM ALARGE NUMBER OFFAMILIES WHO ARESTRUGGLING FOR AHOLIDAY MEAL THISYEAR.MCFARLIN HOPES HERFREE TAKEOUT ANDTO-GO MEALS WILLBRING HOPE DURINGTIMES OF COVID-19.THIS EVENT STARTED14 YEARS AGO WITHTHREE WOMEN WHOWERE GOING TO BESPENDING HALF OFTHEIR Christmas DayON THEIR OWN.

ANDWE DECIDED WECOULD EITHER SITHOME AND CRY INOUR SOUP OR WECOULD GET UP OFFTHE COUCH AND DOSOMETHING THATWOULD BE GOOD FORTHE COMMUNITY.IN GREEN BAY, BENBOKUN, NBC26.BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC THEREWILL BE DELIVERY