Businesses react to Pima County requests to lower capacity

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:50s - Published 7 minutes ago

STATE WILL TAKE ANY MORESTEPS-- TO SLOW THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.

THAT'S WHY THEY'REMAKING NEW REQUESTS -- OFCOUNTY BUSINESSES.

NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S CIARA ENCINASEXPLAINS WHAT THEY ARE -- ANDTHE IMPACT THEY COULD HAVE.COVID-19 CASES ARE HITTING NEWRECORDS IN PIMA COUNTY LEADINGOFFICIALS TO ASK LOCALBUSINESSES TO DO MORE--- THEFIRST REQUEST, REDUCE (INDOOROCCUPANCY TO TWENTY-FIVEPERCENT OR LESS AND THATINCLUDES EMPLOYEES.

GRANTKRUEGER --- OWNER OF UNIONPUBLIC HOUSE, REFORMA, ANDPROOF IN THE SAINT PHILLIPSPLAZA-- SAYS IT'S A DIFFICULTREQUEST FOR ALL RESTAURANTOWNERS --- BUT IT'S SOMETHINGHIS BUSINESS IS OVERCOMING."THE INTERIOR RESTRICTIONS ARESOMETHING WE'VE ALREADY BEENWORKING WITH, QUITE FRANKLY,THERE'S A LOT OF RESTAURANTSIN TOWN THAT AREN'T EVEN FULLAT THE 50% INTERIOR OCCUPANCYBECAUSE THERE'S SUCH A DEMANDFOR OUTDOOR DINING RIGHT NOW.KRUEGER SAYS HIS BUSINESS HASBEEN INSPECTED FIFTEEN TIMESSINCE THE SUMMER AND WITH HISLARGE OUTDOOR SEATING AREASOCIAL DISTANCING IN PLACE, AMASK MANDATE WHEN NOT EATINGHE HAS PASSED EVERY TIME.

"WELOOKED AT OUR BROTHERS ANDSISTERS IN THE GYM BUSINESS ASWELL TOO.

AS THEIRRECOMMENDATIONS NOW FOR GYMS,YOU KNOW INDOORS IN FITNESSCENTERS TO SHUT DOWN AS WELLAND SO WE KNOW JUST HOWDIFFICULT, THAT'S GOING TO BEFOR ALL OF US" THAT'S THESECOND REQUEST--- VOLUNTARYCLOSURES OF GYMS, MOVIETHEATERS, AND SALONS.

(NATS OFGYM) INSIDE OF PRESTIGEFITNESS OWNER RON YOUSEFNEJADIS GOING THE EXTRA MILE.

"ITHINK THAT THE COUNTY ITSELFIS LOOKING AFTER THE SAFETY OFTHE CITIZENS.

BUT IN MYOPINION, I DON'T THINK THEY'RETAKING A LOOK AT BUSINESSES ASBUSINESSES.

IT'S VERYCHALLENGING TO STAY AND BE INTHE BUSINESS WE'RE OPERATINGON ONE-FOURTH THE CAPACITY."YOUSEFNEJAD SAYS HE'S BEEN INBUSINESS OVER A DECADE AND HASOVERCAME SEVERAL CHALLENGESTHE PANDEMIC IS JUST ANOTHERONE TO ADD TO HIS LIST.

HEEQUIPPED HIS GYM WITH ATEMPERATURE CHECKING STATIONAND EVERYONE INSIDE TRAININGIS REQUIRED TO BE MASKED UP.

"THINK, TO THIS DAY, WE'RESTILL THE ONLY FULLY INSPECTEDFACILITY IN TUCSON THAT WASAUDITED BY OSHA TO MAKING SURETHAT WE'RE REALLY MEETING THATSELF-SAFETY THESE STANDARDSAND THAT WE PASSED THAT" CIARA