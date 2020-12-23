Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published 7 minutes ago

Auto drivers adversely affected by farmers' protest

Farmers' Protest on the outskirts of the national capital against the new farm laws entered 28th day on December 23.

Farmers have blocked multiple border areas including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur to demonstrate their demands.

However, blocking of roads is affecting auto-rickshaw drivers adversely.

One of the drivers said, "There is no work, we hardly get 2-3 travellers.

The whole day goes by in standing, there is no work as the border is sealed." Another driver said, "Earlier we used to earn around Rs 800, but now it has become difficult to even earn Rs.

400."