Reality show star transforms classic car into Santa’s sleigh for Auto Trader Christmas ad PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:17s - Published Reality show star transforms classic car into Santa’s sleigh for Auto Trader Christmas ad A vintage car dealer is hoping to sell plenty of ‘Noel Nonsense Motors’ thisChristmas after transforming a holly berry red £24,000 open-top Morgan intoSanta’s sleigh – complete with reindeer. Advertising the 1990 vehicle throughAuto Trader, classic car enthusiast Melvyn Rutter, 69, described specialfeatures including “stainless steel luggage/present rack,” “badge bar suitablefor mistletoe” and said he would deliver, but there was “no word on whetherit’ll come down the chimney or not.” Melvyn, who renamed The Morgan Garage,near Bishop’s Stortford, Essex, where he works alongside his son, Adam, 38,who runs the sales division, ‘Noel Nonsense Motors’ in the ad, said: “It was abit of festive fun, after a frantic year. 0

