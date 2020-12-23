Sewell earns Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year; 15 Beavers earn Pac-12 Honors

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 1 minute ago

Jim sigel automotive sports desk, newswatch 12 sports with cameron derby."

Whichever team wins the fiesta bowl team wins the fiesta bowl this year is going to get one of the most impossible gifts to find right now, that coveted playstation 5.

But for the ducks, even playing one football game, let alone a bowl game this year feels like a gift.

An important gift for oregon quarterback tyler shough though, is that as the ducks head out to arizona, he is heading home.

Shough grew up in chandler arizona which is just about an hour outside of glendale.

This will be the very first time this year, and the first time ever as the starter for the ducks, that he will play in front of his immediate family.

Just to go home and see my family.

Obviously to spend time with my family and to really just enjoy time with them because it's been a long time for sure and a lot of time of solitude and reflection of myself.

I think it would be great spend time with them and spend time with people you care about most.

And as the ducks prepare for their bowl game, the pac-12 announcing conference awards and honors today.

12 different ducks earned honors, and linebacker noah sewell took home a big one.

Sewell is this year's pac-12 defensive freshman of the year.

Kayvon thibodeaux and mykael wright were named first-team all conference.

While alex forsyth and deommedore lenoir were placed on the second-team.

8 other ducks made the honorable mention list.

Hamilcar rashed jr. was one of 15 beaver football players to receive conference honors earlier today.

Teammates nathan eldridge, jermar jefferson and avery roberts were each named to the all pac-12 first team.

Those three individuals are the first beavs to be first team selections since brandin cooks...who was selected back in 2013.

Hamicalr rashed junior is undoubtedly one of the best beavers to ever put on the orange and black.

And after such and incredible career, the linebacker is headed to the next level.

Rashed, jr. will forgo playing one more season and enter the 2021 nfl draft.

In 2019 - he set school records with 14 sacks and 22 point 5 tackles for loss.....naming his a first-team all american.

Injuries and a shortened season slowed him down this fall....only recording two tackles for loss and no sacks.

On twitter he said quote.

"being a beav has been a blessing and i can't wait to make beavers all around proud.

I will always cherish