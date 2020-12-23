Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:06s - Published
As farmer unions are set to decide on the future course of action, they have said that they will be writing to MPs in UK urging them to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India.

Farmer group leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said the UK PM should cancel his visit till the farmers are protesting against the government.

‘UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India on January 26 for the Republic Day celebrations.

We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the Indian government agrees to meet our demands,’ Sandhu said.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws passed by the Modi government.

They argue that the laws are detrimental for farmers and have sought immediate withdrawal.

The Union government has meanwhile asked the farmers to come forward for more talks on the issues.

Watch the full video for all the details.


DNA
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

DNA

IndiaTimes

IndiaTimes

IndiaTimes

DNA - Published


Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:55Published
Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published