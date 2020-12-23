UK lorry drivers to undergo COVID-19 tests in Dover due to curbs

Providing COVID-19 testing to the thousands of drivers is an enormous logistical challenge for the UK authorities.

Tamil Nadu government permitted the authorities to hold the annual Jallikattu event with the Centre's COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Puri's Jagannath Temple reopens after 9 months Puri's famous Jagannath Temple reopened for devotees on December 23. Temple was shut for around nine months due to coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Shrine's administration has laid out SOPs adhering to COVID-19 guidelines to ensure smooth 'darshan'. Devotees visiting the temple need to carry their COVID negative certificates.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the Covid-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when..