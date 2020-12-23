Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published 4 minutes ago

Grant Shapps announces deal with France to reopen border

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that a deal has been struck with the French government to reopen the border subject to those wanting to pass through having a negative coronavirus test result.

Report by Etemadil.

