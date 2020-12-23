Grant Shapps announces deal with France to reopen border

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that a deal has been struck with the French government to reopen the border subject to those wanting to pass through having a negative coronavirus test result.
British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday (December 21) that he plans to work closely with the French government to renew freight connections between the two countries after France shut its border to the United Kingdom for people and trucks.
The Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to minimise disruption between 23 and 27 December in order for people to travel safely at Christmas. Measures include lifting 778 miles of roadworks and altering rail upgrades to allow extra services. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We do want people to know it will be busy and, please, plan your journey very carefully".
Estonia and Latvia have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. People arriving inthe UK from 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the Government will set out Covid tierareas across England on Thursday, and discusses changes to quarantine rulesfor those travelling to the UK. People will be able to end their quarantineperiod with a negative coronavirus test after five days from December 15.
Lorry drivers have spent a second night sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the UK-France border to reopen.
France implemented a travel and freight ban for 48 hours on Sunday, leaving at least hundreds of lorries stranded near the Port of Dover.
More than 40 countries have imposed restrictions on UK travellers amidst concerns of the new, more infectious strain of Covid was discovered.