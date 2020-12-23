Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grant Shapps announces deal with France to reopen border

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Grant Shapps announces deal with France to reopen border

Grant Shapps announces deal with France to reopen border

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that a deal has been struck with the French government to reopen the border subject to those wanting to pass through having a negative coronavirus test result.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Grant Shapps Grant Shapps British Conservative politician

UK transport min says working on freight movement [Video]

UK transport min says working on freight movement

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday (December 21) that he plans to work closely with the French government to renew freight connections between the two countries after France shut its border to the United Kingdom for people and trucks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
Grant Shapps outlines Christmas travel measures [Video]

Grant Shapps outlines Christmas travel measures

The Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to minimise disruption between 23 and 27 December in order for people to travel safely at Christmas. Measures include lifting 778 miles of roadworks and altering rail upgrades to allow extra services. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We do want people to know it will be busy and, please, plan your journey very carefully”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published
Air bridges: Estonia and Latvia removed from travel corridors list [Video]

Air bridges: Estonia and Latvia removed from travel corridors list

Estonia and Latvia have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. People arriving inthe UK from 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23Published
Grant Shapps: Covid tier areas to be outlined on Thursday [Video]

Grant Shapps: Covid tier areas to be outlined on Thursday

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the Government will set out Covid tierareas across England on Thursday, and discusses changes to quarantine rulesfor those travelling to the UK. People will be able to end their quarantineperiod with a negative coronavirus test after five days from December 15.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook offered to license its network and code to avoid antitrust action

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In the wake of the groundbreaking Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against Facebook, The Washington Post is..
The Verge
Hundreds of lorry drivers stranded as border remains closed [Video]

Hundreds of lorry drivers stranded as border remains closed

Lorry drivers have spent a second night sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the UK-France border to reopen. France implemented a travel and freight ban for 48 hours on Sunday, leaving at least hundreds of lorries stranded near the Port of Dover. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Flights cancelled as Covid travel ban extended [Video]

Flights cancelled as Covid travel ban extended

More than 40 countries have imposed restrictions on UK travellers amidst concerns of the new, more infectious strain of Covid was discovered. have imposed restrictions on UK travellers amidst concerns of the new, more infectious strain of Covid was discovered. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

Microsoft and Google join Facebook’s legal fight against infamous spyware vendor

 Image by Alex Castro / The Verge

A group of high profile tech companies including Microsoft, Google, Cisco, and VMWare have filed an amicus brief in..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Mass testing for lorry drivers aims to ease congestion as French border reopens [Video]

Mass testing for lorry drivers aims to ease congestion as French border reopens

A mass testing programme for lorry drivers will get under way on Wednesday toalleviate congestion at ports after an agreement was reached to reopen theborder between France and the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published