Rahul Gandhi will submit '2 crore signatures' against farm laws to President: K Suresh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 with respect to the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws.

Congress leader and MP K Suresh told ANI that Rahul Gandhi will submit a memorandum to the president that contains 2 crore signatures asking for his intervention to resolve farmers' agitation.

K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs.

After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention to resolve farmers' agitation."


