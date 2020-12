Animals ruled the sporting world in 2020 Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:41s - Published 10 minutes ago Animals ruled the sporting world in 2020 It’s been a tough year for many, but one thing’s for sure, 2020 was a good year for animals in sport. Penguins, polar bears, alligators and macaws were only some of the few who invaded the sporting world. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russia's four-year doping ban reduced to two



Russia’s ban from major international sporting events has been halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but the country will still not be represented at next year’s Olympics or the 2022.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 00:56 Published 5 days ago Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal



As the world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament being held in a pandemic year draws to a close, a lot has changed in the way the game is played, viewed and celebrated. The tournament, known for.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 09:25 Published 1 week ago Scuba divers find themselves surrounded by curious dolphins



Scuba diving is a thrilling sport beyond description. The underwater world is filled with beauty and wonder. Unusual structures and corals line the bottom of the ocean, creating a landscape that is.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago