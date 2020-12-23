Global  
 

Carencro Bears Ready for Edna Karr in State Title Game

Cougars after losing in the state quarterfinals last the bears motivated to play in the state championship this season..

And they just demolished the competition... carencr's average margin of victory this postseason 48 points.... but style points of how they got here do't mean much to defending champion edna karrit will be different for edna karr having to travel for this postseason game instead of staying in new orleans.... but for both teams they do't care where the're going to.... just focued on what they want to come away with... a state title..

It would be the first for the bears since 1992.

Reporting at carencro ron snyder




