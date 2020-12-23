The Little Things Movie (2021) - Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

The Little Things Movie - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment.

Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city.

Leading the hunt, L.A.

Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), impressed with Deke's cop instincts, unofficially engages his help.

But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

Directed by John Lee Hancock starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, Michael Hyatt release date January 29, 2021 (in theaters and on HBO Max)