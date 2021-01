Lone Wolf Movie (2021) - Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Hugo Weaving, Josh McConville

Lone Wolf Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in contemporary Melbourne, Lone Wolf tells the story of Winnie (Tilda Cobham-Hervey), a young woman who runs a struggling political bookshop with her boyfriend Conrad (Josh McConville) and takes care of her disabled brother, Stevie (Chris Bunton).

Genre: Drama Director: Jonathan Ogilvie Writer: Jonathan Ogilvie Stars: Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Hugo Weaving, Josh McConville Lone Wolf is based on Joseph Conrad’s 1907 novel The Secret Agent