THE MIMIC Movie - Thomas Sadoski, Jake Robinson, Austin Pendleton

THE MIMIC Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on a true story, ‘the Narrator’ (Thomas Sadoski) is befriended by his young new neighbor (Jake Robinson), after he joins the local newspaper team.

Obsessed with the idea that ‘the Kid’ may be a sociopath, ‘the Narrator’ goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about him.

After unsettling rendezvous, the truth he finds is anything but what he expected.

Release Date: 02/05/21 Directed by: Thomas F.

Mazziotti Starring: Thomas Sadoski, Jake Robinson, Austin Pendleton, Gina Gershon, Jessica Walter, M.

Emmet Walsh, Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Josh Pais