Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas tree Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published 3 minutes ago Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas tree Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd carefully removes an unusual ornament from her family's Christmas tree - a McDonald's hamburger. Jason Flynn and his family have an unusual tradition of hanging a burger on their tree every year during the holidays. Scout, a four-year-old mini Aussie, can be seen standing on her hind legs, desperately trying not to topple the whole tree in her pursuit of the meat. Real estate consultant Jason, 43, from Boulder, Colorado, said: "A few of years ago there was a McDonald's hamburger laying around, so I jokingly put it on a hook and told the kids to put it up with the other ornaments. "This was the first year the dog noticed it. She smelled it in like five seconds. "I was totally waiting for the dog to knock over the tree. We'd never seen her act like that." According to Jason, everyone was secretly hoping that Scout would knock the tree over. He added: "The kids were sitting there and no one wanted to move because we wanted to see if she'd take the tree down. "I totally wanted her to knock it over. Everything going as planned is never that much fun. "She's normally a very good dog, so this was just a fun Christmas laugh." 0

