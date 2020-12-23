Global  
 

JandK DDC election results victory of centre's policies: Ram Madhav

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s
The District Development Council (DDC) election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls, said BJP leader Ram Madhav on December 23.He said, "The DDC election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls.

The greatest win is for the locals who have endorsed the country's democratic system."


Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur [Video]

Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur

BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur took a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and said that she has got a befitting reply for her statement of not unfurling the Tricolour over the abrogation of Article 370. He further said that the independent candidates have performed better than Congress and PDP. Anurag Thakur said, "It is important to know that independent candidates have polled more votes than the Congress and the PDP. The same Mehbooba Mufti who had refused to unfurl the Tricolour has got a befitting reply today. The combined vote share of the independent candidates and BJP amounts to a little over 52%. This is a clear indication that the Gupkar Gang has lost its credibility and the trust of the people."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

DDC poll results victory for Modi's 'larger narrative' for J&K: BJP

 "This is a victory for India, democracy, hope, development and people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's larger narrative..
IndiaTimes

Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, dry weather to continue till Christmas Day

 The Valley continued to reel under sub-zero night temperatures on Wednesday even though there was slight improvement in the mercury at most places. The mercury..
IndiaTimes

Results of 276 J&K DDC seats declared; PAGD gets 110, BJP 74

 SRINAGAR/JAMMU: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP..
IndiaTimes

J&K DDC elections: Gupkar alliance savour comprehensive triumph, BJP off the mark in Kashmir

 On expected lines, the PAGD has bagged most of the seats from the Kashmir valley while BJP has fared well in its traditional bastion of Jammu.
DNA
DDC election results: 'No victory processions will be allowed without permission', informs DC [Video]

DDC election results: 'No victory processions will be allowed without permission', informs DC

Speaking to ANI on December 22, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jammu, Sushma Chauhan spoke on DDC elections. Chauhan said, "Restrictive and prohibitory measures have been put in place. No victory processions will be allowed by political parties and independent candidates without permission."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert [Video]

Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research commented on the features of the mutant virus. Shekhar Mande said that it is not yet known whether the mutation has made the virus more deadly, but vaccines are likely to remain effective. Meanwhile, the health secretary of Tamil Nadu specified actions taken by the state government regarding passengers from the UK. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:58Published
Farmers' leaders urge British MPs to stop UK PM' s Republic Day visit [Video]

Farmers' leaders urge British MPs to stop UK PM' s Republic Day visit

Farmer leader from Punjab, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, on December 22 said, "The UK PM is scheduled to visit India on January 26. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the time farmers' demands are not met by the Indian Government."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Save aircraft carrier Viraat from dismantling: Sena to Centre

 "Viraat's preservation is well merited and deserving of strong consideration. It can be saved if the Government of India so desires. I am certain that the..
IndiaTimes

‘Rahul Gandhi won't know if potatoes grow above or below soil’: BJP leader [Video]

‘Rahul Gandhi won't know if potatoes grow above or below soil’: BJP leader

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their support to the protesting farmers. The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know if potatoes grow under or above the soil. He also mocked Rahul for driving a tractor earlier with a sofa installed in it and said that the Congress party should stop their drama over farmers. ‘Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground,’ Mishra said. He further said that the farmers were being misled by the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang that he alleged was also behind the anti-CAA protests. ‘I cannot understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers,’ he said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published