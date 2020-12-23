JandK DDC election results victory of centre's policies: Ram Madhav
JandK DDC election results victory of centre's policies: Ram Madhav
The District Development Council (DDC) election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls, said BJP leader Ram Madhav on December 23.He said, "The DDC election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls.
The greatest win is for the locals who have endorsed the country's democratic system."
BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur took a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and said that she has got a befitting reply for her statement of not unfurling the Tricolour over the abrogation of Article 370. He further said that the independent candidates have performed better than Congress and PDP. Anurag Thakur said, "It is important to know that independent candidates have polled more votes than the Congress and the PDP. The same Mehbooba Mufti who had refused to unfurl the Tricolour has got a befitting reply today. The combined vote share of the independent candidates and BJP amounts to a little over 52%. This is a clear indication that the Gupkar Gang has lost its credibility and the trust of the people."
Speaking to ANI on December 22, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jammu, Sushma Chauhan spoke on DDC elections. Chauhan said, "Restrictive and prohibitory measures have been put in place. No victory processions will be allowed by political parties and independent candidates without permission."
