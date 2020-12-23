Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published 6 minutes ago

JandK DDC election results victory of centre's policies: Ram Madhav

The District Development Council (DDC) election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls, said BJP leader Ram Madhav on December 23.He said, "The DDC election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls.

The greatest win is for the locals who have endorsed the country's democratic system."