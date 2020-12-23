Global  
 

Political leaders pay obeisance to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Political leaders pay obeisance to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Political leaders pay obeisance to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) leaders Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary paid floral tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 23.

Other leaders also paid tribute to the former PM.

The tribute was paid in Central Hall of Parliament.

December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India.


