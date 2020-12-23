Political leaders pay obeisance to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border near Ghaziabad performed 'havan' to celebrate National Farmers' Day on Wednesday. Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day is observed annually on December 23, which is the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who fought for the rights of the farming community. Farmers' protest entered Day 28 on December 23 as the deadlock between farmer leaders and government continues over the three new farm laws.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23. December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India. CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the occasion.
BJP has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet slamming the Modi government over its handling of the China issue. Rahul had cited a news report which hinted at renewed Chinese activity in Doklam. ‘China's geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI,’ Rahul had tweeted. Hitting back, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi have no right to speak on the issue and alleged that IF India lost land to China before, it was because of the Congress party. Joshi further said that Rahul Gandhi does not believe in reading and understanding and urged him to concentrate on the internal issues of the party. India and China have also been locked in a standoff in Ladakh since May. The Congress leader has attacked the BJP on several occasions over the issue and accused the Prime Minister of lying to the country over the status of the ground situation in the region. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on December 21 held a review meeting and took some special steps in regards to show his support to farmers, who are protesting against farm laws. In another decision during the review meeting, RJD will go among people to thank them for their support in recent state polls. RJD will decide a date after Makar Sankranti festival and will meet people district wise to thank them, he said.
Speaking to ANI in Bihar's Patna on December 20, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari spoke on MLAs/MPs donation. Tiwari said, "This trend (party MLAs donating to party fund) is not new and has been going on for long. Facilities for MLAs and party's expenses have increased, so Rs 10,000 is not much from that point of view." "This happens in all political parties," he added.
The meeting of the farmer leaders with the Government ended after going on for over 7 hours today at the Vigyan Bhawan without any breakthrough,the next round of talks will take place on December 5th...