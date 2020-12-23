Chillai Kalan music festival brings Army and locals closer in JandK's Shopian
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Chillai Kalan music festival brings Army and locals closer in JandK's Shopian
Chilai Kalan music festival was organised by the Indian Army at the Batpora Sports Stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir.
Aim of the music festival was to promote Kashmiri culture, handicraft and cuisine.The event witnessed crowd turnout of over 3,000 locals from Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian.
Several local artists charmed the audience with their melodious and energetic performances, which compelled the locals to get on their feet and dance.One of the visitors said, "Around 2,000 - 3,000 people have come here from all walks of life.
Everyone is happy as a good relationship is being established with army personnel as Shopian already holds a bad reputation for having militancy issues.
Therefore I think, the program was a good initiative." GOC Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali said, "As you can see the audience turnout here, it straight away shows that there are no differences, which Pakistan constantly tries to create.
If we keep on going like this than our expectations from 'peace' will be attained soon."
JandK National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on December 26 alleged that after results of DDC polls, government tried to 'forcefully'make their candidate join Apni Party who won from Shopian. Omar Abdullah said, "Referring to DDC polls, the PM today said that democracy has won but the government has started to harass those who fought the election in Shopian. Two senior leaders of the National Conference were detained after the declaration of the DDC poll results. They are being put under preventive detention for no reason. One lady of our party who won in the election in Shopian was forced to join Apni Party. We have a phone recording to prove it."
Two terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district during an encounter with security forces on December 26. JandK police's DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "Last night, we started an operation in Shopian on specific inputs. Two Army Jawans were injured last night and were hospitalised. Both terrorists have been neutralised today. They belong to Al-Badr. Operation still underway. No casualty from our side."
Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane has left for a three day visit to South Korea. General Naravane will hold talks with both civilian and military leadership on expanding defence ties between the two countries. Gen Naravane is scheduled to meet the country's minister for national defence, army chief and chairman of joint chiefs of staff, the officials said. The Chief of Army Staff will also meet South Korea's minister of defence acquisition planning administration. The Army Chief will also visit the Korea Combat Training Centre in Gangwon province and Advance Defence Development facility at Daejeon. This visit comes weeks after he concluded a six-day crucial tour of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The Indian Army Chief had also travelled to Nepal last month. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:36Published
Tune of communal harmony reverberated across Rajouri's Kalakote area as it hosted the 'Quami Ekta Meet'. Organised by the Indian Army, the event saw a participation of religious leaders of all the communities who came together at one platform to promote the message of harmony in the society. They even praised the Army for doing a number of social works and serving people especially during natural calamities.
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has proceeded on a three-day visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) from December 28 to 30. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the Republic of Korea. Earlier this month, Naravane called on top Saudi Generals to discuss the issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation as part of his second leg of the two nation visit. According to the Indian Army, it was for the first time that an Indian Army Chief visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Cold wave swept parts of North India as it braces for a chilly New Year eve. IMD said night temperatures are likely to fall by up to five notches over the next two days. Cold waves enveloped parts of Uttar Pradesh, leading to low visibility in some areas. Icy winds swept through Delhi bringing the minimum temperature down to 3.6°C. The city's air quality on Tuesday morning was also recorded in 'poor' category with AQI 237. Meanwhile, parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed moderate snowfall. Tourists visited Patnitop hill station following the fresh spell of snowfall. Tourists were enthralled while normal life was hit due to the heavy snowfall in J&K.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32Published
Kashmiri youth turned up for the recruitment process of Border Battalion in Jammu on December 29. The recruitment drive was halted amid COVID pandemic. Youngsters, who live within 10 km reach in border areas, are eligible for the post. All adequate arrangements have been put in place in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. After Jammu, administration will also start the recruitment process in border areas of Kashmir.
A specially-abled man has established a joinery unit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Arshid Ahmad Wani is sustaining his livelihood and also providing employment to around three to four people in his joinery unit. The administration helped him in getting loan and now he is sustaining his livelihood with ease. 34-year-old man is a resident of Malpora, Litter Village of Pulwama and is a carpenter by profession but a tragedy struck him in 2016 summer, when he was working on the rooftop of a cowshed and lost his balance after which he fell on the boulders resulting in the grievous injuries to his both legs. Speaking to ANI, Arshid said, "Administration helped me in getting a loan. Now, I am able to sustain my livelihood and also provide employment to three to four people."
Calling Pakistan a "pawn" in the Chinese policy, India Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said that country's increasing CPEC related debt trap will lead to military dependencies in future. The IAF Chief further said that China's aspirations are on the global front and regional domination is a path of the route to global leadership. "Pakistan has increasingly become a pawn in Chinese policy, under an increasing CPEC related debt trap there will be further military dependencies in future. US exit from Afghanistan has opened increased options for China in the region both direct and through Pakistan. We are all aware that China's main aspiration is quiet clearly on the global front and regional domination is a path of the route to global leadership," said IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria.
Baloch Diaspora in Canada arranged a vigil in remembrance of Karima Baloch on December 26 on Lake Ontario Toronto harbourfront. Karima Baloch went missing on Dec 20 and her body was found in Ontario Lake next day. Karima Baloch's friends and family gathered to remember her life and struggle for Baloch Human Rights. Her husband Hammal Haidar asked for an independent inquiry into his wife's 'murder'. Karima used to fight for the rights of Baloch people in Pakistan, where the Army has been accused of carrying out gross human rights violation against the community.
Jashn-e-Baramulla a culture event organised in Baramulla by Chinar Corps of Indian Army to promote talent of the youth of Kashmir. Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel also attended the event to support the..