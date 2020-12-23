Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:15s - Published 6 days ago

Chillai Kalan music festival brings Army and locals closer in JandK's Shopian

Chilai Kalan music festival was organised by the Indian Army at the Batpora Sports Stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

Aim of the music festival was to promote Kashmiri culture, handicraft and cuisine.The event witnessed crowd turnout of over 3,000 locals from Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian.

Several local artists charmed the audience with their melodious and energetic performances, which compelled the locals to get on their feet and dance.One of the visitors said, "Around 2,000 - 3,000 people have come here from all walks of life.

Everyone is happy as a good relationship is being established with army personnel as Shopian already holds a bad reputation for having militancy issues.

Therefore I think, the program was a good initiative." GOC Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali said, "As you can see the audience turnout here, it straight away shows that there are no differences, which Pakistan constantly tries to create.

If we keep on going like this than our expectations from 'peace' will be attained soon."