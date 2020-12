Boyd: Rangers to win title if no festive slip-ups Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:20s - Published 2 minutes ago Boyd: Rangers to win title if no festive slip-ups Kris Boyd expects Rangers to win the Premiership title if they have a successful festive period, which ends with a crucial match against rivals Celtic on January 2. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like