'NC has pan JandK presence': Omar Abdullah on DDC election results

Speaking to ANI on December 23, Vice President (VP) of Jammu Kashmir National Conference, Omar Abdullah spoke on DDC election results.

Abdullah said, "I congratulate them (Bharatiya Janata Party) for their 3 seats (in Kashmir) but what about our 35 seats in Jammu.

Admit that we have pan JandK presence." "BJP keeps calling (saying) us Kashmir based party.

If we are Kashmir based with 35 seats in Jammu, then they are not even fully Jammu based," he added.