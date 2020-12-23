'NC has pan JandK presence': Omar Abdullah on DDC election results

BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur during his press conference informed that over 51% polling occurred in JandK's DDC elections. Further highlighting the vote share, Anurag Thakur said that BJP's vote share is 38.74% while that of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. Anurag Thakur said, "People participated extensively in the DDC election. Over 51% polling occurred which was very good compared to previous elections. Many parties in the Gupkar gang could not even challenge the BJP and Modi ji. BJP got 75 seats in Jammu and Kashmir which is the highest. The vote share of BJP is 38.74% and the total vote of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. BJP got a total of 4,87,364 votes and the total votes of NC, PDP and Congress together is 4,77,000 which is much less than BJP's vote."
Counting of DDC polls are underway but so far the Gupkar Alliance is leading the elections. On the other hand, BJP has come out as the single largest party. On the results, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that the election has proved no matter what, one can't put an end to National Conference. Omar Abdullah said, "This election has proved that no matter what you do against National Conference, you can't put an end to its existence. Only Almighty or public has that power. Spread lies and propaganda but truth will come out someday." He further said, "We must also accept that there are some weaknesses in our organisation in some areas. We were expecting to win the election at some seats but could not. With this defeat, I don't think BJP govt will conduct Assembly elections here anytime soon. They would have announced the polls by now had they believed in democracy. So, we have time to strengthen our party."
Speaking to ANI in Jammu on December 21, JandK Election Commissioner KK Sharma spoke on District Development Council (DDC) polls vote counting. Sharma said, "All counting will be done in District Headquarters. Responsibility of counting is given to Returning Officers (ROs) of the constituencies." "Counting staff will be deployed after randomization. The counting will begin at 09:00 am tomorrow (December 22)," he added.
A day after DDC elections over in JandK, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on December 20 expressed happiness and said that elections were conducted in a very peaceful, free and fair manner. "I am happy that except for one or two very small incidents, District Development Council (DDC) elections were conducted in a very peaceful, free and fair manner. Despite cold weather, JandK Police and armed forces contributed in a big way during these elections," said LG Sinha.
Chilai Kalan music festival was organised by the Indian Army at the Batpora Sports Stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Aim of the music festival was to promote Kashmiri culture, handicraft and cuisine.The event witnessed crowd turnout of over 3,000 locals from Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian. Several local artists charmed the audience with their melodious and energetic performances, which compelled the locals to get on their feet and dance.One of the visitors said, "Around 2,000 - 3,000 people have come here from all walks of life. Everyone is happy as a good relationship is being established with army personnel as Shopian already holds a bad reputation for having militancy issues. Therefore I think, the program was a good initiative." GOC Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali said, "As you can see the audience turnout here, it straight away shows that there are no differences, which Pakistan constantly tries to create. If we keep on going like this than our expectations from 'peace' will be attained soon."
The District Development Council (DDC) election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls, said BJP leader Ram Madhav on December 23.He said, "The DDC election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls. The greatest win is for the locals who have endorsed the country's democratic system."
With the victory of Azaz Hussain, BJP opened its account in Kashmir Valley, said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls results. "BJP has opened its account in Kashmir valley, with the victory..