FOP responds to Baltimore City crime wave

COMMISSIONER MICHAEL HARRISONFOR NOT BRINGING DOWN TNUMBER OF MURDERS HAPPENING ONHIS WATCH.

FOR A SIXTH YEAR INA ROW --- BALTIMORE HAS SEENMORE THAN 300 PEOPLE KILLED ONITS STREETS.

WMAR 2 NEWS' MARKROPER IS LIVE OUTSIDE POLICEHEADQUARTERS.

MARK -- WHAT AUNION LEADERS SAYINGl THEY'RE ESSENTIALLY SAYINGENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

EVEN HINTINGAT THAT HARRISON SHOULD GO.BALTIMORE CITY POLICECOMMISSIONER MICHAEL HARRISONHAS BEEN ON THE JOB FOR NEARLYTWO YEARS.

AND IN THAT TYEARS -- THE NUMBER OF MURDERSHASN'T CHANGED MUCH SINCEHARRISON WAS SWORN IN ON MARCH12TH -- 2019.

WITH NEARLY 330PEOPLE KILLED SO FAR THIS YEAR-- THE BALTIMORE CITY POLICEUNION -- THE FRATERNAL ORDEROF POLICE LODGE THREE -- PUTSTHE BLAME AT THE TOP -- WITHCOMMISSIONER HARRISON.

THEUNION TOOK ITS BEEF WITH TCOMMISIONER TO TWITTER 500OFFICERS SHORT!

HOMICIDES ANDSHOOTINGS ARE PACING WITH LASTYEAR'S RECORD VIOLENT CRIMESTATS AND WE HAVE LOST MOREOFFICERS THAN WE HAVE HIREDOVER THE LAST 2 YEARS OF PCHARRISON'S TENURE IBALTIMORE.

NO ACTIONABLE CRIMEPLAN AT THE STREET LEVEL!

INTHE LAST 13 DAYS, THERE HABEEN 19 HOMICIDES AND 30FAILED MURDERS (SHOOTINGS) INBALTIMORE.

IF YOUR STARTINGPITCHER IS GETTING CRUSHED,YOUBENCH HIM!

50 OF THOSEHOMICIDES WERE WOMEN --INCLUDING TWO WOMEN WHO WEREKILLED MONDAY NIGHT INSOUTHWEST BALTIMORE.

ONE WOMANWAS SHOT ON WEST PRATT ATAKEN TO A HOSPITAL WHERE SHEDIED.

ANOTHER WAS FOUND DEADON SOUTH CAREY STREET.

ONE OFTHE VICTIMS LEAVES BEHIND ACHILD.

NEIGHBORS ARE SO SCAREFOR THEIR OWN SAFETY -- THATONE WOMAN WE SPOKE WITH -- WASEVENTOO AFRAID TO GO ON CAMERATO TALK ABOUT IT.

Why is thishappening and what's beingdone about it?

It's concerningagain that right on my Blockto women we're gun down lastnight.

It's just concerning asa woman and as someone whcares for other women.

POLICEHAVEN'T MADE ANY ARRESTS YETIN THE CASE OF THE TWO WOMENWHO WERE KILLED.

ANYONE WHOHAS INFORMATION CAN CALLPOLICE OR METRO CRIME STOPPERSAT 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

