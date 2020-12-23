Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:34s - Published 3 minutes ago

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today, we'll have a few isolated showers or patchy drizzle.

It's going to be mild and windy with highs in the upper-40s.

We could have a few stray flakes later toight with the cold front passing.

It's going to start to get much colder with lows in the mid-teens.

Behind this cold front, our temperatures take a nose dive.

We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas Eve Day.

With gusty northwest winds behind the storm.

Wind chills will be between 0 and -10.

Christmas Eve will be blustery and cold with lows in the low single digits.

Christmas will be slightly warmer with highs around 20° but wind chills will still remain chilly.