Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Today, we'll have a few isolated showers or patchy drizzle.
It's going to be mild and windy with highs in the upper-40s.
We could have a few stray flakes later toight with the cold front passing.
It's going to start to get much colder with lows in the mid-teens.
Behind this cold front, our temperatures take a nose dive.
We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas Eve Day.
With gusty northwest winds behind the storm.
Wind chills will be between 0 and -10.
Christmas Eve will be blustery and cold with lows in the low single digits.
Christmas will be slightly warmer with highs around 20° but wind chills will still remain chilly.