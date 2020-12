You Can Stay Overnight In The Iconic NYC Toy Store That Featured In Home Alone And Big



An iconic New York City toy store is offering one family the chance to spend a magical night in the store. FAO SCHWARZ, the oldest toy store in U.S., is opening to the public for one night only via Airbnb. The toy store is famous for its giant piano which feautred in the 1988 Tom Hanks film Big and has also featured in home Alone 2 and Toy Story. Guests will have private access to all of the toys wall-to-wall sweets in the FAO SCHWEETZ dining area and shopping credit to buy their own toys to take home with them. A Christmas dinner and breakfast will also be included in the stay. Bookings have now opened via Airbnb for the stay on December 21 for just $25.

