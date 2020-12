Blazing meteor believed to be mysterious light seen in northwestern China Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published Blazing meteor believed to be mysterious light seen in northwestern China A suspected low-flying meteor lit up the sky in northwestern China's Yushu City on December 23.The video shows a bright fireball streaking across and lighting the dark sky. 0

