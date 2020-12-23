Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:01s - Published 4 minutes ago

Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

During the meet PM will aim to clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, and release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore - from the PM-Kisan scheme.

The centre insists it only give them the option to sell at markets and prices of their choice.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed; the farmers insist the laws be scrapped while the centre will only amend certain sections.

