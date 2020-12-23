Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little girl gives her huge dog and little puppy Christmas treats

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 03:32s - Published
Little girl gives her huge dog and little puppy Christmas treats

Little girl gives her huge dog and little puppy Christmas treats

For Sierra, there’s nothing better than giving her two doggy besties their daily Christmas treats.

Samson, the Newfoundland and Rambo the Cavalier King Charles couldn’t agree more.

This new tradition makes everyone happy and the pups perk up when they hear the words “Christmas treats!” The love of animals and children bring so much light during a chaotic time in this world.

Good job pups and Sierra!


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Happy doggies play in a huge pile of leaves [Video]

Happy doggies play in a huge pile of leaves

Ralph and Roxy playing together in the fall leaves will brighten your day. Enjoy!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Christmas treat extravaganza for Newfie and Cavalier puppy [Video]

Christmas treat extravaganza for Newfie and Cavalier puppy

Rambo and Samson know that Christmas time is a special time for them because they get Christmas treats! Every day until Christmas, they get a special Christmas doggie treat made just for them. What a..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:44Published
Bulldog is fascinated by bobbleheads in store window [Video]

Bulldog is fascinated by bobbleheads in store window

Boris is a big fan of Christmas shopping. This adorable bulldog cross gets excited for an outing and loves getting his little sweater on to walk along the sidewalk and visit the stores in his small..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:08Published