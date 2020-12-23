Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 03:32s - Published 2 minutes ago

Little girl gives her huge dog and little puppy Christmas treats

For Sierra, there’s nothing better than giving her two doggy besties their daily Christmas treats.

Samson, the Newfoundland and Rambo the Cavalier King Charles couldn’t agree more.

This new tradition makes everyone happy and the pups perk up when they hear the words “Christmas treats!” The love of animals and children bring so much light during a chaotic time in this world.

Good job pups and Sierra!