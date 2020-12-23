BSF IG Tiwari visits India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer

BSF was involved in an encounter on December 16 in Rajatal Border Outpost area, in Amritsar sector. Two intruders armed with automatic rifles were killed in exchange of fire. AK 56 rifle with 61 rounds and Magnum rifle, recovered. The 2 were from Pakistan, informed Bhupender Singh, DIG BSF.
BSF gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Thursday. The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front at around 2:30 am. According to the officials, a search operation has been initiated in the area. Several weapons have also been recovered from the encounter spot.
On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed sweets among jawans during his visit to Jaisalmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. The Prime Minister has been celebrating the auspicious day with soldiers since he came to power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his Diwali with soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The prime minister also took a ride on a tank in Longewala. He distributed sweets among the jawans during his visit. Earlier, PM Modi paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The prime minister also visited the Museum Centre at Longewala Post.
Cold wave gripped Rajasthan's Mount Abu as the temperature dipped to below minus 1 degrees Celsius in the hill station over the last two days.Speaking to ANI, a tourist said, "We are seeing ice for the first time here, which we normally see in places like Manali, it is a wonderful feeling."
Defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on various counter-terror steps taken by India in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attack in 2008. He said that the foiling of multiple terror conspiracies had..
