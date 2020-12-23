Anti-Modi Kashmiri alliance wins majority of seats in local polls



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India 'NC has pan JandK presence': Omar Abdullah on DDC election results



Speaking to ANI on December 23, Vice President (VP) of Jammu Kashmir National Conference, Omar Abdullah spoke on DDC election results. Abdullah said, "I congratulate them (Bharatiya Janata Party) for their 3 seats (in Kashmir) but what about our 35 seats in Jammu. Admit that we have pan JandK presence." "BJP keeps calling (saying) us Kashmir based party. If we are Kashmir based with 35 seats in Jammu, then they are not even fully Jammu based," he added. Chillai Kalan music festival brings Army and locals closer in JandK's Shopian



Chilai Kalan music festival was organised by the Indian Army at the Batpora Sports Stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Aim of the music festival was to promote Kashmiri culture, handicraft and cuisine.The event witnessed crowd turnout of over 3,000 locals from Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian. Several local artists charmed the audience with their melodious and energetic performances, which compelled the locals to get on their feet and dance.One of the visitors said, "Around 2,000 - 3,000 people have come here from all walks of life. Everyone is happy as a good relationship is being established with army personnel as Shopian already holds a bad reputation for having militancy issues. Therefore I think, the program was a good initiative." GOC Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali said, "As you can see the audience turnout here, it straight away shows that there are no differences, which Pakistan constantly tries to create. If we keep on going like this than our expectations from 'peace' will be attained soon." BJP polled more votes than 'Gupkar Gang' in DDC elections: Anurag Thakur



BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur during his press conference informed that over 51% polling occurred in JandK's DDC elections. Further highlighting the vote share, Anurag Thakur said that BJP's vote share is 38.74% while that of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. Anurag Thakur said, "People participated extensively in the DDC election. Over 51% polling occurred which was very good compared to previous elections. Many parties in the Gupkar gang could not even challenge the BJP and Modi ji. BJP got 75 seats in Jammu and Kashmir which is the highest. The vote share of BJP is 38.74% and the total vote of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. BJP got a total of 4,87,364 votes and the total votes of NC, PDP and Congress together is 4,77,000 which is much less than BJP's vote."