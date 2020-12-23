Global  
 

Anti-Modi Kashmiri alliance wins majority of seats in local polls

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Alliance that favours self-governance in Kashmir has won 112 of a total of 280 seats in council elections.


'NC has pan JandK presence': Omar Abdullah on DDC election results [Video]

Speaking to ANI on December 23, Vice President (VP) of Jammu Kashmir National Conference, Omar Abdullah spoke on DDC election results. Abdullah said, "I congratulate them (Bharatiya Janata Party) for their 3 seats (in Kashmir) but what about our 35 seats in Jammu. Admit that we have pan JandK presence." "BJP keeps calling (saying) us Kashmir based party. If we are Kashmir based with 35 seats in Jammu, then they are not even fully Jammu based," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published
Chillai Kalan music festival brings Army and locals closer in JandK's Shopian [Video]

Chilai Kalan music festival was organised by the Indian Army at the Batpora Sports Stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Aim of the music festival was to promote Kashmiri culture, handicraft and cuisine.The event witnessed crowd turnout of over 3,000 locals from Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian. Several local artists charmed the audience with their melodious and energetic performances, which compelled the locals to get on their feet and dance.One of the visitors said, "Around 2,000 - 3,000 people have come here from all walks of life. Everyone is happy as a good relationship is being established with army personnel as Shopian already holds a bad reputation for having militancy issues. Therefore I think, the program was a good initiative." GOC Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali said, "As you can see the audience turnout here, it straight away shows that there are no differences, which Pakistan constantly tries to create. If we keep on going like this than our expectations from 'peace' will be attained soon."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:15Published
BJP polled more votes than 'Gupkar Gang' in DDC elections: Anurag Thakur [Video]

BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur during his press conference informed that over 51% polling occurred in JandK's DDC elections. Further highlighting the vote share, Anurag Thakur said that BJP's vote share is 38.74% while that of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. Anurag Thakur said, "People participated extensively in the DDC election. Over 51% polling occurred which was very good compared to previous elections. Many parties in the Gupkar gang could not even challenge the BJP and Modi ji. BJP got 75 seats in Jammu and Kashmir which is the highest. The vote share of BJP is 38.74% and the total vote of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. BJP got a total of 4,87,364 votes and the total votes of NC, PDP and Congress together is 4,77,000 which is much less than BJP's vote."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Related videos from verified sources

Farmers' Protest enters day 28th, Rajnath says 'PM would never let any harm come to farmers' [Video]

Two people died after a major ammonia gas leak accident late Tuesday night at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFCO) unit at Phulpur, Prayagraj. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
J&K DDC Polls: Gupkar alliance leads; BJP emerges as single largest party [Video]

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published
J&K local body polls: Gupkar alliance sweeps Kashmir, BJP wins big in Jammu | Oneindia News [Video]

The Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has won nine of 20 districts in the first local polls in Jammu and Kashmir since it lost its special status and was turned into a Union..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published