Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know

Tamil Nadu govt has permitted Jallikattu during the harvest festival of Pongal in January.

The state govt said Jallikattu will be conducted keeping in mind all pandemic restrictions.

Jallikattu has been controversial and has been temporarily banned several times.

The Supreme Court in 2014 banned Jallikattu following a plea filed by Animal Welfare Board of India and PETA.

The ban was lifted in 2017 with an amendment to the law after huge protests across the state.

Animal welfare groups have objected to the sport and called it barbaric.

Political parties and people have, however, said sport is part of their state's tradition.


DNA

