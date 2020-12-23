Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get a first look at the Times Square New Years Eve lights

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Get a first look at the Times Square New Years Eve lightsGet a close up look at the Times Square 2021 lights as the new year approaches.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas tree [Video]

Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas tree

Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd carefully removes an unusual ornament from her family's Christmas tree - a McDonald's hamburger. Jason Flynn and his family have an unusual tradition of hanging a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
'Bittersweet': Nurse who received Moderna vaccine describes experience [Video]

'Bittersweet': Nurse who received Moderna vaccine describes experience

Arlene Ramirez, a New York nurse who was among the first to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, calls her experience receiving the vaccine “very bittersweet,” having lost her father to the virus..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:02Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials , Get COVID-19 Vaccine. Dr. Fauci received his first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 22. . Others who received the vaccine include Health..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published