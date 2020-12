Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 07:08s - Published 3 minutes ago

2020: The year the media split into 2 realities

From the pandemic, to racial justice protests, to the election, the media covered some of the biggest stories in generations in 2020.

But the year also proved America is split into two, parallel universes of information— one much more tethered to reality than the other.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports.