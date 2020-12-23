Global  
 

'We are angry and hungry', says lorry driver waiting for virus test in Kent

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
'We are angry and hungry', says lorry driver waiting for virus test in Kent

'We are angry and hungry', says lorry driver waiting for virus test in Kent

Polish lorry driver Greg Baranski, 39, describes the atmosphere and conditionsat Manston Airport as testing begins.

More than 5,000 HGVs are being held inthe county, with drivers being tested for Covid-19 before they are allowedinto France.

There were reports of disturbances at Dover and at the lorryholding facility in Manston involving those waiting to cross the Channel onWednesday morning, Kent Police said.


Covid-19: Drivers urged avoid to Kent ports as France shuts border

 "Contingency measures" are brought in to ease congestion as drivers queue to leave the UK.
BBC News
Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues [Video]

Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues

Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent. A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel. The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period. Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush. On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Covid-19 map: Where are the hotspots ahead of the tiers review? [Video]

Covid-19 map: Where are the hotspots ahead of the tiers review?

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 951 newcases recorded in the seven days to December 9 – the equivalent of 633.7 casesper 100,000 people. This is up from 579.7 in the seven days to December 2.Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 605.6 to 613.9,with 1,710 new cases. Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate hasrisen sharply from 372.9 to 613.8, with 1,149 new cases. Swale in Kent has thesecond highest rate, up slightly from 531 to 565, with 848 new cases. Thanetis in third place, where the rate has risen a little from 485.5 to 508, with721 new cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
People in Maidstone react to being put under Tier 3 measures [Video]

People in Maidstone react to being put under Tier 3 measures

The people of Maidstone express their views as the entire county of Kent is set to be placed into Tier 3 restrictions when the England national lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

Hungarian lorry driver hands out supplies to hauliers stuck at Manston Airport [Video]

Hungarian lorry driver hands out supplies to hauliers stuck at Manston Airport

A Hungarian lorry driver from London hands out supplies to hauliers stuck atManston Airport after France closed its border after the discovery of a newvariant of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Fluctuating numbers of lorries stranded at Dover, Patel says [Video]

Fluctuating numbers of lorries stranded at Dover, Patel says

Home Secretary Priti Patel says there are approximately 650 lorries queuing on the M20 and 800 at Manston Airport following the travel and freight ban between the UK and France. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of downplaying these numbers during a Downing Street press conference on Monday, after he said there were only around 170 stranded lorries. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Jenrick: It will take days to clear border backlog [Video]

Jenrick: It will take days to clear border backlog

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it will take a number of days to clear a backlog of HGVs in Kent caused by France closing the border amid concern over the new strain of Covid-19. An agreement was struck overnight allowing the border to reopen with drivers being tested for coronavirus. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published

Bath v London Irish: Premiership match called off after Exiles hit by coronavirus

 London Irish's Premiership game at Bath on Boxing Day is called off after Exiles players test positive for Covid-19.
BBC News
Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know [Video]

Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know

Tamil Nadu govt has permitted Jallikattu during the harvest festival of Pongal in January. The state govt said Jallikattu will be conducted keeping in mind all pandemic restrictions. Jallikattu has been controversial and has been temporarily banned several times. The Supreme Court in 2014 banned Jallikattu following a plea filed by Animal Welfare Board of India and PETA. The ban was lifted in 2017 with an amendment to the law after huge protests across the state. Animal welfare groups have objected to the sport and called it barbaric. Political parties and people have, however, said sport is part of their state's tradition.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published
Covid epicentre, Wuhan's economy is now bouncing back [Video]

Covid epicentre, Wuhan's economy is now bouncing back

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:13Published

Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England [Video]

Long lies of lorries on M20 motorway in Kent as France shuts border with England

Lorry drivers in the UK made a long line on the M20 motorway due to a ban on freight to France on December 21.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
An angry lorry driver sounds his horn continuously as he arrives at the Dover unable to enter the Port and leave the UK [Video]

An angry lorry driver sounds his horn continuously as he arrives at the Dover unable to enter the Port and leave the UK

An angry lorry driver repeatedly drove in circles round a roundabout sounding his horn in frustration at the shutting of the Channel crossing and trying to force his way through.The irate trucker was..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published