'We are angry and hungry', says lorry driver waiting for virus test in Kent

Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent. A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel. The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period. Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush. On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.
Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 951 newcases recorded in the seven days to December 9 – the equivalent of 633.7 casesper 100,000 people. This is up from 579.7 in the seven days to December 2.Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 605.6 to 613.9,with 1,710 new cases. Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate hasrisen sharply from 372.9 to 613.8, with 1,149 new cases. Swale in Kent has thesecond highest rate, up slightly from 531 to 565, with 848 new cases. Thanetis in third place, where the rate has risen a little from 485.5 to 508, with721 new cases.
The people of Maidstone express their views as the entire county of Kent is set to be placed into Tier 3 restrictions when the England national lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel says there are approximately 650 lorries queuing on the M20 and 800 at Manston Airport following the travel and freight ban between the UK and France.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of downplaying these numbers during a Downing Street press conference on Monday, after he said there were only around 170 stranded lorries. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it will take a number of days to clear a backlog of HGVs in Kent caused by France closing the border amid concern over the new strain of Covid-19. An agreement was struck overnight allowing the border to reopen with drivers being tested for coronavirus. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
An angry lorry driver repeatedly drove in circles round a roundabout sounding his horn in frustration at the shutting of the Channel crossing and trying to force his way through.The irate trucker was..