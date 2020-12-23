'We are angry and hungry', says lorry driver waiting for virus test in Kent

Polish lorry driver Greg Baranski, 39, describes the atmosphere and conditionsat Manston Airport as testing begins.

More than 5,000 HGVs are being held inthe county, with drivers being tested for Covid-19 before they are allowedinto France.

There were reports of disturbances at Dover and at the lorryholding facility in Manston involving those waiting to cross the Channel onWednesday morning, Kent Police said.