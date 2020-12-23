Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:28s - Published 9 minutes ago

Drivers blockade Dover after being told to travel for tests

Drivers have blockaded the Port of Dover after being told to travel to the Manston HGV holding site for a coronavirus test before they can travel to France.

The government says they are now setting up testing in Dover after struggling to get mobile test facilities to the site.

Report by Etemadil.

