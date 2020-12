Caleb Weather 12-23

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 03:21s - Published 4 days ago

OUR SKYCAM NETWORK IS SHOWINGPARTLY CLOUDY SKIES ANDTEMPERATURES IN THE30S.ACROSS THE AREA WE'RE SEEINGTEMPERATURES IN THE 30S.

NORMALLOW TEMPS ARE USUALLY AROUND 20,SO OUR MORNING LOWS ARE ABOVENORMAL INCOMPARISON TO WHERE WE SHOULD BEFOR THIS TIME OF DECEMBER.WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE SOUTHAROUND 15- 25 MPH WITH WINDGUSTS NEAR 35 MPH.SATELLITE AND RADAR IS SHOWINGPARTLY CLOUDY SKIES ACROSS THEAREA.FUTURETRACK SHOWS PARTLY CLOUDYSKIES BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY INTHEAFTERNOON.

RAIN SHOWERS WILLMOVE THROUGH TONIGHT AS A COLDFRONT PASSESTHROUGH THE AREA.

RAIN SHOWERSMAY BECOME SNOW SHOWERS AS THESYSTEM PULLS AWAY FROM THEREGION.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW ISEXPECTED FORTHURSDAY.TODAY'S DAY PLANNER SHOWS PARTLYSUNNY SKIES WITH RAIN DEVELOPINGLATE THISEVENING.

HIGHS WILL BE NEAR 50.LOOKING OUT FOR THE NEXT 7DAYS..COLD TEMPERATURES AND LAKEEFFECT SNOW ISEXPECTED ON THURSDAY.

CHRISTMASDAY WILL BRING MORE LAKE EFFECTSNOWSHOWERS WITH HIGHS IN THE LOWER20S.

SATURDAY WILL BE PARTLYSUNNY WITHHIGHS NEAR 30.

SNOW WILL BEPOSSIBLE LATE ON SUNDAY WITHHIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

MONDAYWILL BRING A FEW SNOW SHOWERSWITH HIGHS IN THE LOWER 30S.TUESDAY WILL BEPARTLY CLOUDY WITH HIGHS IN THEUPPER 20S.