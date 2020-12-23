Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New fears of old violence in CAR

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:23s - Published
New fears of old violence in CAR

New fears of old violence in CAR

Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N.

Peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia and Rwanda have sent military support.

David Doyle reports.

Bangassou may appear calm today but the town's recent history is written on bullet-scarred buildings and on streets littered with rubble.

With an election on Sunday (December 27) there are fears that a new chapter in Central African Republic's history of ethnic and religious bloodshed is about to be written.

Today security forces and U.N.

Peacekeepers are doing battle with rebels who have seized towns and roads and are threatening the capital Bangui, and world powers have also been drawn into the conflict.

In Bangassou, Ismael Dicky knows the cost of such violence.

"We lost our parents, our belongings, our homes, as you can see the mosque is destroyed.

So really, the consequences of the war are very difficult." In 2017, a militia largely drawn from the Christian minority, and known as the anti-Balaka, attacked Bangassou and targeted Muslims.

At the end of a three-day siege, the Red Cross counted at least 140 dead.

The anti-Balaka were a response to the heavy handed rule and alleged human rights abuses of a government that came to power when mostly Muslim Seleka fighters ousted former President Francois Bozize in 2013.

Despite several peace deals between warring militias, the election of President Faustin-Archange Touadera in 2015 and the presence of over 12,800 uniformed U.N peacekeepers - Central African Republic has failed to stabilize.

"Yes we are worried because in past elections, politician didn't get along, unlike us citizens." Once again, the politicians are at odds.

Bozize was recently among 17 candidates barred from standing in the election but Central African Republic's highest court.

Since then, clashes have escalated.

Touadera accuses Bozize of plotting a coup; Russia and Rwanda have sent military support to the mineral-rich but impoverished country.

Some opposition parties have called for the election to be postponed but that's been rejected by the government and the United Nations which has placed its troops in the capital and other regions on high alert and vowed to protect civilians and secure the vote.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Central African Republic Central African Republic Country in Central Africa

Central African Republic: tensions rising ahead of vote [Video]

Central African Republic: tensions rising ahead of vote

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:46Published

Russia sends 300 instructors to Central African Republic

 MOSCOW — Russia said Tuesday it has sent 300 military instructors to the Central African Republic to help train its army that's facing an offensive by rebel..
WorldNews

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

UN calls for special court to prosecute Mali war crimes [Video]

UN calls for special court to prosecute Mali war crimes

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:37Published
The United Nations appeals for funding to support refugees fleeing Tigray [Video]

The United Nations appeals for funding to support refugees fleeing Tigray

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Outgoing UN Middle East official warns two-state solution fading [Video]

Outgoing UN Middle East official warns two-state solution fading

A bleak forecast from a top UN official on prospects for a two-state solution for Palestine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

UN cyber office assisting with hack investigation as fingers point to Russia

 Russian intelligence services are being blamed for a just-discovered major cyberattack on U.S. government agencies and private companies that started in March...
CBS News

Bangassou Bangassou Place in Mbomou, Central African Republic


Rwanda Rwanda Landlocked country in eastern central Africa

Russia, Rwanda send troops after alleged Central Africa Republic coup attempt [Video]

Russia, Rwanda send troops after alleged Central Africa Republic coup attempt

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:56Published

Rwanda bolsters force in CAR as rebels 'held back'

 It has deployed what it calls a "protection force" after its peacekeepers there came under attack.
BBC News

Hotel Rwanda 'hero' sues Greek airline for 'aiding kidnap'

 The man depicted in the Hollywood film is in prison in Rwanda awaiting trial on terrorism charges.
BBC News

In pictures: The beauty of toilets

 Photographer Elena Heatherwick captures the stories behind them in villages in Rwanda and Madagascar.
BBC News

François Bozizé François Bozizé

François Bozizé: CAR former president denies 'attempted coup'

 François Bozizé's spokesman denies the government's claim that he is marching on the capital.
BBC News
CAR says ex-president attempting ‘coup’ as rebels form coalition [Video]

CAR says ex-president attempting ‘coup’ as rebels form coalition

Main armed rebel groups in CAR form coalition ahead of polls, gov’t says ex-President Francois Bozize ‘attempting coup’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

François Bozizé: CAR accuses former president of 'attempted coup'

 The Central African Republic says forces loyal to François Bozizé plan to march on the capital Bangui.
BBC News
CAR court rejects ex-president Bozize’s election candidacy [Video]

CAR court rejects ex-president Bozize’s election candidacy

Francois Bozize did not satisfy morality clause due to international arrest warrant and UN sanctions against him.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

Faustin-Archange Touadéra Faustin-Archange Touadéra


Bangui Bangui Capital of Central African Republic


David Doyle (actor) David Doyle (actor) American actor

Kurdish woman spreads Christmas joy in Mosul [Video]

Kurdish woman spreads Christmas joy in Mosul

In the lead up to Christmas, 23-year-old Shaimaa al-Abbasi is handing out gifts to children in Mosul, dressed as Santa Claus, to help spread joy during the holiday season. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline [Video]

UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure an elusive post-Brexit trade deal. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published
Nigerian military battles armed kidnappers [Video]

Nigerian military battles armed kidnappers

Nigeria's president says the military have located and exchanged fire with gunmen who kidnapped potentially hundreds of students from a school in the country's north-west. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published
U.S. senators seek possible Ethiopia sanctions [Video]

U.S. senators seek possible Ethiopia sanctions

A bipartisan resolution in the U.S. Senate is calling on the government to consider sanctions against political or military figures in relation to Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, as the United Nations says there is "corroborated information" of gross human rights violations. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published