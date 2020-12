Happy Birthday, Finn Wolfhard! Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 minutes ago Happy Birthday, Finn Wolfhard! Happy Birthday, Finn Wolfhard!. Finn Wolfhard turns 18 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actor. 1. Wolfhard auditioned for 'Stranger Things' while he was sick in bed. 2. His first acting gig came from Craigslist. 3. He is in a rock band called Calpurnia. 4. Wolfhard can sing and play the guitar. 5. He has his own frog merch with a company called Represent. Happy Birthday, Finn Wolfhard! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like