2020 Becomes Deadliest Year in US History, CDC Finds

Though final mortality numbers won't be available for a few months, .

Current figures suggest America will see over 3.2 million deaths this year.

That's at least 400,000 more than 2019, and the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918.

Coronavirus, which has killed over 318,000 Americans so far, is largely to blame.

It has become the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.

Other types of deaths have also increased, some indirectly caused by coronavirus.

Such deaths include those caused by pneumonia, heart and circulatory diseases, diabetes and dementia.

Drug overdoses also surged, possibly due to the lack of in-person treatment because of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Coronavirus also limited drug dealers' supply, causing them to opt for mixing cheap and deadly fentanyl into their drugs