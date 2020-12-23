Global  
 

Will bring more reforms in future: Agriculture Min Tomar

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 23, Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Through various government schemes, we will fill all gaps in agriculture sector, which will benefit farmers and ensure they get the right price.

Even during COVID-19 pandemic, we saw that work related to farming and agriculture wasn't affected." "I would also like to thank banks, as they brought more than 1 crore farmers under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) cover during pandemic and gave farmers Rs 1 lakh crores in last 8 months.

We have undertaken some reforms and will bring more in future," he added.


